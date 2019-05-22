De Blasio’s security detail getting overtime pay as mayor campaigns for president

NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio’s NYPD security detail travelled with him to Iowa and South Carolina this past weekend as the mayor kicked off his presidential campaign.

Those officers will rack up overtime pay as they protect the mayor throughout election season. Even if de Blasio wins the Democratic nomination in the race and gets Secret Service protection, the NYPD will stick with de Blasio as long as he’s mayor of New York City.

The NYPD is reportedly on track to exceed its fiscal year overtime budget by tens of millions of dollars, but NYPD Deputy Commissioner John Miller says there is no way around the de Blasio’s security tab.

“As long as he’s the mayor and he’s traveling, the NYPD is going to protect him,” Miller said.

In an effort to reign in budgetary over-runs, the NYPD recently put a cap on allowable overtime for its officers. But some overtime can’t be prevented.

“The NYPD position on this is, we protect the mayor because he’s the mayor wherever he goes,” Miller said. “Whether that’s on vacation, out of the county, out of town – and this fits into that model.”

Overtime for de Blasio’s detail is managed the same way it’s managed in the Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau.

“So far I haven’t seen any significant increases in their overtime,” Miller said.