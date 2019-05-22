Brooklyn man charged with exposing himself to children on the street

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — An accused sexual predator is behind bars Wednesday night after he allegedly exposed himself to children in Brooklyn.

It didn’t take police long to track Jianxing Cai, 22, down. He allegedly showed his genitals to an 8-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy on Friday afternoon at the intersection of Vista Place and 68th Street. Cai was charged Wednesday with lewdness, acting in a manner injurious to a child and exposure of a person.

Aurveillance video captured the alleged sexual predator walking away after the lewd act. Posters with his face were plastered all over in the Bay Ridge neighborhood, allowing cops to zero in on him.

People in the quiet neighborhood say they are relieved to hear about the arrest.

Neither of the children were physically harmed.