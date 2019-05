CLAREMONT, the Bronx — At least three people were hurt after a fire broke out at a Bronx NYCHA building Tuesday night.

The blaze began on the 20th Floor at the Butler Houses along Webster Avenue just after 10:30 p.m, fire officials said.

Emergency units arrived to the 21-story building, and the fire was put under control about 30 minutes later.

At least three residents sustained minor injuries, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.