JERSEY CITY — At least 19 children have been transported to the hospital after a student used pepper spray at a Jersey City school on Wednesday.

Whitney Young School, a pre-K through 8th grade school, has been evacuated.

Authorities say a student in a third grade class sprayed the pepper spray while the class was in the gym.

The children were taken to a local hospital with complaints of eyes, chests, cheeks burning.

Police are investigating.