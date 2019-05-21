Woman robs Bronx man at knifepoint after meeting on dating app, police say

THE BRONX — New York City police are asking for help identifying a woman who robbed a man at knifepoint in the Bronx after the two met on a dating app.

The incident happened at the 60-year-old man’s apartment near Holland Avenue and Pelham Parkway South, bordering Allerton and Pelham Parkway, around 3 a.m. Monday, according to police.

The woman allegedly pulled out a knife and demanded money from him, then left the apartment with credit cards, cellphones and $100.

Now, police want to speak to the woman seen in surveillance video wearing a green Celtics jacket and Adidas sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).