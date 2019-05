GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a tree branch in Washington Square Park Monday night.

The woman, 55, was walking in the park with her son when the large branch fell on her just before 9 p.m., police said.

The woman, who police sources said is from Virginia, was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center in critical condition.

Her son was not injured, cops said.

Authorities are investigating the incident, but believe it was an accident.