Water main break in the Bronx causing street flooding, closures: officials

LONGWOOD, the Bronx — Emergency workers are on the scene after a water main suffered a major break in the Bronx on Tuesday afternoon, the FDNY said.

According to authorities, the water main break occurred around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near East 150th Street and Wales Avenue in the Longwood section of the Bronx. Drivers should expect road closures in the area.

The flooding is so intense that the FDNH says a part of a street in the area is possibly undermined, or caved in.

Water is still flowing at the time and authorities are checking the basements of area buildings for flooding and damage, the FDNY said.

According to a report on Citizen App, DEP is on the scene and is in the process of shutting off the water.

AIR 11 is heading to the scene to get the latest visuals of the incident.

