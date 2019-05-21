SeaWorld offers free park tickets for military veterans, families

Military veterans and their families can visit SeaWorld Orlando this summer, for free!

Until June 9, U.S. military veterans and retirees can redeem a complimentary single-day ticket for themselves and up to three dependents online. They just need to verify proof of service.

The tickets are good for the Orlando park and the Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, as well as SeaWorld-owned properties in San Diego and San Antonio.

Tickets must be redeemed by July 15, 2019.

SeaWorld’s Waves of Honors program celebrates the nation’s bravest, and gives special discounts to those in the military throughout the year.

