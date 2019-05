Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHELSEA — PIX11 News was on the scene Tuesday as Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, co-founder of the iconic hip-hop group Run-DMC, hosted a special boxing class in Chelsea to raise money for cancer research. The participants in the boxing class were people who've been personally affected by cancer, whether battling it themselves or having family or friends who have.

To top it off, McDaniels is the star of a new PSA aiming to increase cancer awareness.