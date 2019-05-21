Off-duty firefighter attacked by group of teens: police

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — An off-duty firefighter was assaulted by a group of teens in Manhattan Saturday morning, police said.

Just before 9:30 a.m., police said the off-duty firefighter, 38, intervened after witnessing a group of teenagers harassing an elderly couple in the vicinity of 86th Street and Third Avenue

One of the teens punched the man and pushed him to the ground, continuously striking him throughout the body, according to police.

The victim suffered a concussion to his head and broken teeth and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The group wanted for questioning in connection to the attack are described as three females and three males between 15 and 17 years old.

