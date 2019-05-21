NJ man charged with sexual assault, child endangerment: prosecutor

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J. — A New Jersey man was charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child Monday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The prosecutor’s office began investigating 55-year-old Norman Dobres Wednesday following a report from the Hasbrouck Heights Police Department that alleged Dobres had sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13 on more than one occasion.

Dobres was arrested Friday in nearby Paramus following an investigation by the office’s Special Victims Unit, the Division of Child Protection and Permanency and local police, according to the prosecutor. Musella thanked the Hasbrouck Heights PD for their assistance.

Dobres was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault, two counts of sexual assault by sexual contact and one count of child endangerment, according to the prosecutor’s office.