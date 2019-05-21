Manhattan-based correctional officer charged with sexually abusing at least 4 inmates: officials

MANHATTAN — A federal correctional officer in Manhattan has been arrested for sexually abusing four female inmates over a six-year period, according to officials.

The nine-count indictment against correctional officer Colin Akparanta, 42 of Irvington, New Jersey, was revealed Tuesday afternoon by the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Southern District of New York and Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General.

Akparanta is “a predator in uniform, exploiting his position to sexually abuse multiple inmates over a several-year period,” U.S Attorney Geoffrey Berman said in a news release.

Between 2012 and 2018, Akparanta is said to have used his position as a correctional officer to engage in sexual acts with at least four female inmates while under his authority at Metropolitan Correctional Center.

He’s also accused of smuggling contraband, such as personal hygiene items, makeup and food, into the prison, and using it as a bribe for continued sexual favors from the women.

Akparanta is charged with four counts of sexual abuse of a ward, four counts of abusive sexual contact and one count of deprivation of civil rights.

“No inmate in a Bureau of Prisons facility should fear sexual abuse at the hands of a correctional officer, and thankfully, Akparanta will have no more victims,” Berman said. “I encourage all victims of this or similar conduct to contact my Office at the number below.”

Akparanta is schedule to be arraigned in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about Akparanta’s alleged conduct is asked to contact the United States Attorney’s Office at 866-874-8900.