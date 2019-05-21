Fleet Week New York schedule of events

NEW YORK — Fleet Week New York, now on its 31st year, celebrates members of the sea services.

During Fleet Week, it gives those in the tri-state area the chance to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen.

Fleet Week kicks off with the Second Annual Helicopter Landing at Miller Field at 10 a.m.

Members of the U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal from Virginia Beach and the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron conduct a fast rope demonstration.

Following the demonstration, helicopters will be available for tours.

Spectators will also be able to experience musical performances by the U.S. Fleet Forces “Brass Band.”

There will also be a Navy Band Concert in Central Park from noon to 1:15 p.m. at the Naumburg Bandshell.

Both events are free and open to the public.

Fleet Week New York takes place from May 21 to May 28.

For a full schedule of events, click here.