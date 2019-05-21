First responders reunite with people they’ve saved at FDNY’s Second Chance ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some lucky New Yorkers got the rare opportunity Tuesday to personally thank the first responders who helped save their lives, thanks to the FDNY's 25th annual Second Chance ceremony.

"Year after year, this event is an opportunity for our members to see the positive outcome of all their hard work, their dedication, their discipline and their training," FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said addressing the crowd at the ceremony.

There was no shortage of gratitude at the emotional event for the men and women who were just doing their job.

"We do this every day but we don't usually get to meet the people whose life we impacted, and I'm just so happy to have been a part of this," first responder paramedic Giovanni Reggler told PIX11.