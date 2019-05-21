Vehicle crashes into Queens house: police

Posted 5:27 AM, May 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:58AM, May 21, 2019

QUEENS — Authorities are investigating after a car slammed into a house in St. Albans early Tuesday morning.

The accident occurring shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday, as the driver slammed into a home at the intersection of Quencer Road and Newburg Street.

It resulted in minor damage to the house but no structural damage.

Police have yet to make any arrests but an investigation is ongoing. They said a male who was in the car at the time stayed on the scene. There are reports a passenger may have fled the scene.

CORRECTION: This story has been updated. Police initially said the driver had fled the scene. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.