Vehicle crashes into Queens house: police

QUEENS — Authorities are investigating after a car slammed into a house in St. Albans early Tuesday morning.

The accident occurring shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday, as the driver slammed into a home at the intersection of Quencer Road and Newburg Street.

It resulted in minor damage to the house but no structural damage.

Police have yet to make any arrests but an investigation is ongoing. They said a male who was in the car at the time stayed on the scene. There are reports a passenger may have fled the scene.

CORRECTION: This story has been updated. Police initially said the driver had fled the scene.