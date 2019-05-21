Comedian Artie Lange arrested on suspicion of violating probation

CLINTON, New Jersey— Comedian and former sidekick on “The Howard Stern Show” Artie Lange was arrested Tuesday morning after he allegedly failed to comply with his court mandated rehab program, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

He was arrested without incident around 7:40 a.m. at the halfway house in Clinton, N.J. that he lives in as part of his program.

Katherine Carter, spokeswoman for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, said on Tuesday that Lange was taken into custody for failing to comply with the terms of his participation in a drug program.

He is pending violation of probation but he has not yet been charged with that.

Lange is best known for his work on “The Howard Stern Show,” where he spent eight years as the host’s sidekick. More recently, he was a recurring player on the HBO series “Crashing.”