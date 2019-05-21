Boy, assaulted as a baby, dies at 14

CINCINNATI, OH (WCPO) — A boy who had been assaulted as a baby died Saturday at the age of 14, according to a Hamilton County coroner’s report.

Terry Stiles, now 33, “caused serious physical harm” to Carl Leggett Jr. on July 16, 2005, court documents say. Judge Ethna Cooper sentenced Stiles to eight years for felonious assault.

At Stiles’ sentencing, Shannon Jordan, Leggett’s grandmother, said the boy hadn’t smiled or laughed after the incident.

“Now my grandchild will never crawl,” Jordan said. “He will never walk. He will never have his first girlfriend, Terry. He will never do anything because of you.”

Leggett died Saturday at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said he would charge Stiles with murder if he can legally do so.

“If we can pursue a murder charge … we will do it,” Deters said.

Ohio law has changed since Stiles’ trial. In 2005, a prosecutor did not have to declare whether they’d pursue additional charges. If records show the prosecution did not made that declaration, Deters may not be able to file additional charges against Stiles.