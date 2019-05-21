Bill, Giuliana Rancic talk cancer care, search for ideas to improve cancer care

Reality television stars Giuliana and Bill Rancic may be known for their appearances on E! News, “The Apprentice,” and their reality series, “Bill & Giuliana,” but these days, they’re focused on a new title: cancer care innovators, and they’re reaching out to the public to help inspire the new, “big idea” in cancer care beyond medicine.

From now until July 15, anyone can submit their ideas, both big and small, to the C3 Prize (Changing Cancer Care), a challenge sponsored by Astellas Oncology that funds the best non-treatment ideas to improve cancer care for patients, caregivers and their loved ones.

The C3 Prize is open to any idea that can have an impact, especially if it’s simple, and will award up to $200,000 in total funds and resources to help winners further advance their ideas.

Ideas can be in the form of support tools, educational efforts, technology solutions, and more, and should focus on one of three submission categories:

Cancer Care Journey: Ideas to help improve the patient experience, ease decision-making, and navigate everyday care.

Ideas to help improve the patient experience, ease decision-making, and navigate everyday care. Cancer Health Disparities : Ideas to reduce the unequal burden of cancer care, with a focus on tools and resources that reach underserved populations in the U.S. and abroad.

: Ideas to reduce the unequal burden of cancer care, with a focus on tools and resources that reach underserved populations in the U.S. and abroad. Cancer Survivorship:Ideas to address survivorship challenge and concerns.

Finalists will be announced in fall 2019 and will present ideas in front of a panel of judges and audience during a live pitch event in October 2019.

