RAVENSWOOD —Seven residents of a Queens NYCHA apartment were injured after a fire broke out at the building Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

The FDNY received a call around 4:30 a.m. about the blaze on the third floor of the Ravenswood Houses in Astoria.

The fire was under control by around 5:22 a.m., fire officials said.

Seven residents were transported to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.