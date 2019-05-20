Severe thunderstorms heading our way? Hail, damaging winds possible to the north

Some thunderstorm are possible Monday evening as a cold front crosses through the region. Some of these storms could become severe, especially north and east of the city where a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect through 9 p.m. Monday night. Ulster and Dutchess Counties are included in the watch box.

These thunderstorms could produce damaging winds in excess of 70 mph, as well as quarter-sized hail.

While the worst weather will occur well to the north, the city and surrounding suburbs are in a marginal risk for severe weather.

Isolated thunderstorms will develop through the early evening hours and could contain gusty winds and some hail.

The cold front should pass after the storms, leaving us a with gorgeous stretch through the middle part of the week. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s with lots of sunshine for the next few days.

Thursday starts out fine but there will be a risk of a showers late in the day and that could continue into Friday morning.

Memorial Day weekend looks alright so far. The problem day would be Sunday with a risk of scattered showers. Saturday and Monday look dry, with partly-to-mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will start out in the low 70s on Saturday and possibly reach 80 on Sunday and Monday.

Watch Mr. G’s Facebook Live forecast update from Monday at 4:15 p.m. above for the latest.