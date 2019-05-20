× Second fire erupts at NJ pool chemical plant, emits plume of toxic vapors

KEARNY, New Jersey —Firefighters in Kearny returned to a chlorine plant a day after a massive fire consumed the facility, fire officials said Monday.

A second fire erupted late Sunday, prompting reports of multiple explosions at Alden Leads chlorine plant in Hudson County.

The Kearny Fire Department posted a message on the Facebook page stating:

Units are still operating at the chlorine fire in South Kearny. The air in the area is being monitored and is now within normal limits. The Fire Department along with the Department of Environmental Protection and many other agencies are working hard to mitigate the situation. We will continue to give updates in the next few days. Thank You for all of your support as we battle this fire.

The fire broke out at a plant on Jacobus Avenue in Kearny around 10 p.m. on Friday, was brought under control Saturday, but road and bridge closures remained in effect and local residents were urged to remain indoors because of potential danger from fumes, officials said.

The blaze prompted closure of the Pulaski Skyway, a bridge-causeway between Newark and Jersey City, and emergency responders helped motorists stranded on the bridge. Local roads around the plant were also closed.

The plant makes chlorine tablets that are used in swimming pools.

No injuries were immediately reported.