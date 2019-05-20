Queens basketball coach arrested for punching boy: police

GREENVALE, New York— A basketball coach from Queens has been arrested after he punched a child in the face in Greenvale, Nassau County Police said Monday.

Police responded to a call for an assault that took place at Sid Jacobsen Jewish Center on Saturday around 4:30 p.m.

Detectives arrived to the home of a young boy, who complained of substantial pain and bruising which he sustained while playing basketball at the center, police said.

Police were told that the injuries sustained by the child were inflicted by Cheikh Kadim Ndiaye, a 28-year-old intramural basketball coach, who allegedly punched the boy in both of his arms, with a closed fist, during a basketball practice, a Nassau County Police spokesperson said.

Ndiaye was placed under arrest and faces a single charge of third degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

He is set to be arraigned in Hempstead.

A spokesperson for the Sid Jacobsen Jewish Center released a statement saying

The individual in question has been prohibited from entering the premises and has been suspended without pay pending the investigation. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement and have launched a comprehensive internal investigation. The security and well-being of all of our members especially our youth is of paramount importance. We will not tolerate any environment that is not safe and healthy for all in our community, including our youngest, every participant and member, and our staff.

The Nassau County Police Department has requested anyone who believes they may be a victim of the defendant to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.