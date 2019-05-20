Old gargoyles and statues on historic Manhattan buildings get a new life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tudor City is an oasis along 42nd Street in Manhattan.

The neighborhood was build along 2nd avenue in 1927. Some of the statues, gargoyles and exterior masonry are being refurbished and restored.

Bertolini Architectural Works is about halfway through a 4-year project.

Oswald Bertolini and Eric Vonderhyde gave PIX11 news Reporter Greg Mocker a tour. From the roof terrace of 25 Tudor Place, you can get an up close look at the work on that building and two other towers.

The new terra cotta statues have been fabricated by Boston Valley Terra Cotta. Artists work by hand with clay and plaster molds to create new gargoyles that should last another 75 years.