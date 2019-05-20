NYPD officer struck by vehicle fleeing from Queens traffic stop

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens — An NYPD officer suffered a head injury Monday when a driver struck him following a traffic stop, police said.

The officer spotted a car with fake license plates near 14th Street and Rockaway Boulevard around 12:30 p.m., an NYPD spokeswoman said. Two men were in the car.

The officer was struck as the men attempted to flee the scene, police said. He suffered a laceration to his head.

The driver and the passenger in the vehicle got out of the car and fled on foot, police said. They were later arrested. Charges have not yet been filed. Police have not released any identifying information for the men.

The officer was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center for treatment.