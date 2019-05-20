Nearly 10-foot-long Great White Shark tracked in Long Island Sound for 1st time ever

LONG ISLAND — A nearly 10-foot-long Great White Shark was tracked in the Long Island sound for the first time ever, research group OCEARCH said Monday.

The shark, dubbed Great White Shark Cabot, was in the Delaware Bay a week ago, but swam into waters just off of Greenwich, according to OCEARCH.

“I heard sending a ping from the Long Island Sound had never been done before by a white shark,” a tweet on the shark’s Twitter account reads. “So naturally I had to visit and send one off. Hello Greenwich how are you today?!”

Great White Shark Cabot is 9 feet, 8 inches long, according to OCEARCH.

Be advised! For the first time ever, we are tracking a white shark in the Long Island Sound. 9’ 8” @GWSharkCabot is just off the shore near Greenwich. Follow him using the browser on any device at https://t.co/paqCMWe00M pic.twitter.com/td8e5eZUUY — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) May 20, 2019

Last summer, two children were bitten in possible shark attacks at Fire Island beaches. Two sharks, one of which was a Sand Shark, were caught after the incident.