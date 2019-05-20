Midday with Muller: Downed wires on Garden State Parkway; anti-Semitic slurs yelled at Brooklyn teens

Breaking news: Two New Jersey utility workers were seriously injured by downed wires on the Garden State Parkway Monday afternoon. Plus, police give an update on the violent arrest of a teen in Dover. Also, authorities are investigating after anti-Semitic slurs were yelled at two teens walking in Borough Park, Brooklyn, early Saturday. John Muller has the top 11 stories now.

