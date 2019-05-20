Men convicted of murder in 2017 fatal shooting of two moms at Brooklyn barbecue

BROOKLYN — The two men who were arrested for killing two innocent mothers during a 2017 Brooklyn barbecue have been convicted of murder, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said Monday.

Anthony Alexander and Nazir Saunders were each convicted Monday of two counts of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon following a jury trial before Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Evelyn Laporte.

Alexander and Saunders each face up to 50 years to life in prison. The two men will be sentenced June 10.

Alexander and Saunders opened fire into a crowded Bedford-Stuyvesant courtyard and gunned down Chynna Battle, 21, and Shaqwanda Staley, 29, while aiming for someone else at the party on July 12, 2017.

According to police, the two men walked in with a group and opened fire as 20 people who were at a barbecue in Stuyvesant Gardens.

Battle’s 3-year-old daughter was at the party when her mom was killed.

Both shooters fled the scene and were later arrested in South Carolina on Oct. 31, 2017.

Alexander and Saunders were identified through fingerprinting and with community help, police said.

