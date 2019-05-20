Armed man sought in Bronx home invasion: police

Posted 6:05 AM, May 20, 2019, by , Updated at 06:21AM, May 20, 2019

THE BRONX — Police are looking for a man who forced himself into a 21-year-old woman's Bronx apartment, attacked a man inside with a firearm and demanded money and jewelry.

Authorities received a report Sunday morning of an unidentified male with a firearm who forced himself into an apartment near DeKalb Avenue and East Gun Hill Road. When he got inside, he struck a 39-year-old male in the head with the weapon.

The alleged assailant fled the apartment in a black Mercedes Benz northbound on Dekalb Avenue without any property. He was described as 6 feet, 1 inch and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded shirt, blue jeans and dark-colored Puma sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

