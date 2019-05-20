Man dies when lawn mower is hit by car: Ramapo police

SLOATSBURG, N.Y. — A Rockland County man died Monday when he was struck by a car while riding a lawn mower, according to police.

Richard Mackey, 29, of Sloatsburg, died from his injuries following the Monday morning crash, according to the Ramapo Police Department.

Police believe his brother Raymond Mackey, also 29, was operating the lawn mower when it was hit on Route 17 in Sloatsburg. He remains in the hospital with serious injuries.

The 49-year-old driver of the vehicle that hit the two men remained on the scene and is cooperating, police said.

Detectives are still investigating the incident.