Makeup artist and beauty entrepreneur honored as unsung breast cancer hero

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN — When you're diagnosed with a potentially deadly disease and your immediate thought is "what can I do for others?" you're a standout in the crowd.

That's exactly why beauty entrepreneur Sonia Kashuk is receiving the Unsung Hero award from the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Celebrities hit the red carpet to celebrate the impact the Breast Cancer Research Foundation has had on research and treatment for breast cancer over the past 25 years. They were also there to honor Kashuk.

Kashuk started her career with famous photographer Arthur Elgort, co-wrote Cindy Crawford's book "Basic Face" and was the first makeup artist to get her products into Target back in 1999.

Kashuk was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 and underwent a double mastectomy.

“The first thing that came to mind was, 'wow, I have a platform to educate women.' This is a different type of education, but I can use my voice to help others," Kashuk told PIX11 News.

She partnered with Target once again, this time for something that impacted women in a very different way; Creating products to support BCRF.

Kashuk then began to work with Cancer and Careers, which helps people navigate the workplace while treating cancer.

Her tireless work to bring awareness and raise funds for breast cancer research led her to this night, being presented the Hot Pink Party Unsung Hero Award by the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Kahsuk says breast cancer is something that touches just about everyone, and says if she can convince at least one woman to get a mammogram, she's doing her job.

This year's Breast Cancer Research Foundation's Hot Pink Party raised $6 million for research.

Find out more information at: bcrf.org.