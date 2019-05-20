Hoboken launches e-scooter pilot program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOBOKEN, NJ — Just a week after New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy authorized the use e-scooters across the state, Hoboken launched a pilot program that will bring 300 e-scooters to its streets. The move is getting praise from some while others are concerned over the congestion headaches the city already faces.

Hoboken is the first city in the tri-state area to authorize e-scooter usage in city bike lanes.

The city partnered with Lime, a leading smart mobility company, and P3GM - the operator of a bike share program.

Hoboken's six month pilot program will make 300 e-scooters available for rental.

The e-scooters will cost riders a dollar for the initial rental and then 29 cents for each minute.

Unlike Jersey Bike, the Lime e-scooters are dockless and riders can park them along any street. Users can locate them on the Lime app.

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla assured residents law enforcement will keep an eye on bad actors who break the rules. They will be ticketed.