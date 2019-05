MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey– Two utility workers suffered serious injuries on the Garden State Parkway due to downed wires, New Jersey State Police said Monday.

As a result, all northbound and southbound lanes of the GSP were closed in both directions near Exit 109, causing hour-long delays, a tweet for the GSP’s official Twitter account stated.

TRAVEL ALERT: All northbound and southbound lanes are closed approaching Exit 109 in Middletown because of downed wires. — Garden State Parkway (@GSParkway) May 20, 2019

Both workers were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

All lanes have since reopened.