Eiffel Tower locked down amid reports man climbs landmark

PARIS–The Eiffel Tower has been evacuated after a man was caught climbing up the landmark, according to French media reports.

Reports show tourists leaving the grounds of the tower while footage from the scene shows a man scaling the tower.

A message was posted from the official Twitter account of the Eiffel Tower stating:

The # tourEiffel is currently closed until further notice. To avoid too long a wait, we advise our visitors to postpone their visit. 🇬🇧 The Eiffel Tower is currently closed until further notice. We kindly advise our visitors to postpone their visit.

🇫🇷 La #tourEiffel est actuellement fermée jusqu'à nouvel ordre. Pour éviter une trop longue attente, nous conseillons à nos visiteurs de reporter leur visite.

The man reportedly began scaling the structure at the second level of the iconic landmark.

Climber is scaling the #EiffelTower 😱 The attraction has been closed to visitors DETAILS: https://t.co/pCAmqdVErx pic.twitter.com/pUrcRlFjPG — RT (@RT_com) May 20, 2019