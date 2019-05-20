Eiffel Tower locked down amid reports man climbs landmark

Posted 10:32 AM, May 20, 2019, by , Updated at 10:55AM, May 20, 2019

PARIS–The Eiffel Tower has been evacuated after a man was caught climbing up the landmark, according to French media reports.

Reports show tourists leaving the grounds of the tower while footage from the scene shows a man scaling the tower.

A message was posted from the official Twitter account of the Eiffel Tower stating:

The is currently closed until further notice. To avoid too long a wait, we advise our visitors to postpone their visit. 🇬🇧 The Eiffel Tower is currently closed until further notice. We kindly advise our visitors to postpone their visit.

The man reportedly began scaling the structure at the second level of the iconic landmark.

