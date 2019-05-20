De Blasio spends first weekend on campaign trail in Iowa and South Carolina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio saw some ups and downs on his first weekend campaigning to become President of the United States.

De Blasio visited the early caucus and primary states of Iowa and South Carolina before returning to the east coast to watch his son Dante graduate from Yale University. He visited an ethanol plant in Iowa, while he spoke to African American voters in South Carolina.

While de Blasio campaigned on criminal justice when he initially ran for mayor in 2013, he spoke about economic and social justice issues as he began campaigning. Some were receptive to de Blasio's messaging, but others were more concerned about what he would do for Americans rather than go tit for tat with President Trump on Twitter.

He also ran into one of his fellow candidates on the trail at a meeting of black caucus members in South Carolina: businessman Andrew Yang. The two traded pleasantries after de Blasio added himself to the speakers list at the event.