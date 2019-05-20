Car fire causes hour delays at Lincoln Tunnel in NJ

Posted 8:30 AM, May 20, 2019, by , Updated at 08:43AM, May 20, 2019

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. — A vehicle fire in Weehawken means commuters trying to get through the Lincoln Tunnel from New Jersey into New York City are facing 45 to 60-minute delays at the toll plaza Monday morning.

The fire involved a pick-up truck and took place on Pleasant Avenue in Weehawken heading eastbound on Route 495.

The tunnel had been completely blocked off but one lane has since been re-opened eastbound with most westbound lanes beginning to re-open after the truck was dragged off the Route 495 viaduct.

