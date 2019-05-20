Caity Lotz talks finale of ‘Legends of Tomorrow’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Just in time for Monday night's season finale of "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," Oji chats with the star, Caity Lotz.

Lotz's character, Sara Lance is the captain of the Waverider ship that guides a team of rag time "heroes" across the universe.

This season, the team has been battling mystical creatures in order to keep the time line from crackling.

Lotz tells us about the season and also talks about her own website, Shethority, an online global collective that provides a positive space for women to discuss and conquer the unique challenges of the female experience in today’s world.

Catch the season final of DC's "Legends of Tomorrow" Monday night at 8 p.m.