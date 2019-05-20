Anti-Semitic slurs yelled at teens in Borough Park: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — Two teenagers faced anti-Semitic slurs walking through Borough Park early Saturday, police said.

The incident allegedly occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, as a 13-year-old and 16-year-old male were walking home along 51st Street and 12th Avenue in Borough Park. They accused men in a black car of driving by and yelling anti-Semitic slurs. No physical contact was made.

Former State Assemblyman Dov Hikind tweeted out Sunday that he accompanied the boys to the 66th Precinct. Hikind said the men yelled out "Allah [sic] Akbar" -- "God is great" in Arabic -- as well as "Do you know Hitler? We love Hitler."

HASIDIC TEENS HARASSED IN BROOKLYN: 4 MEN IN CAR YELL “ALLAH AKBAR” AND “DO YOU KNOW HITLER? WE LOVE HITLER!” I joined the victims at the @NYPD66Pct where this is being taken very seriously and being referred to @NYPDHateCrimes Unit. We must deal with the source of antisemitism pic.twitter.com/PfBBgNE3b6 — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 19, 2019

Hikind said the accusations are being taken "very seriously."

Authorities say they are possibly looking for four male individuals. Their car was described as having TLC license plates.

Amid a rise in hate crimes against the Orthodox Jewish communities in New York, City Council Speak Corey Johnson is plainning to meet with Jewish organizations in the city today to call out increased harassment and violence against the community at 11 a.m. Monday.

CORRECTION: This story has been corrected to reflect Hikind's proper title. He was initially reported as a congressman.