Wedding Bliss: A look back at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s magical wedding on their one-year anniversary

WINDSOR, England– Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a lot to celebrate after a blissful year of marriage.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wed during a nationally televised ceremony at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. Since exchanging vows, the couple has not only being breaking royal mold, but they’ve also welcomed a beautiful baby boy, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Their son, who was born at 7lbs 3oz, was welcomed to the world two weeks ahead of their one-year wedding anniversary. Archie is the queen’s eighth great-grandchild and is seventh in line to the British throne.

Prince Harry emotionally shared the news outside Windsor Castle while championing his wife and sharing that he’s “over the moon” and “incredibly proud” of her.

The couple’s star-studded wedding featured celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Victoria and David Beckham, George and Amal Clooney , Serena Williams, Idris Elba and James Blunt.

The trailblazing ceremony at St. George’s Chapel included a moving and soulful address by Bishop Michael Curry, who is the first African-American head of the Episcopal Church in the U.S.

Elton John, who was a friend of Harry’s late mother Princess Diana, performed during the reception.

More than 100,000 people lined the streets with special t-shirts, face paint and posters in support of the newlyweds.