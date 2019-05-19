Van passenger impaled by thrown tripod on California freeway

South Sacramento, CA (KOVR) — The windshield of a Chevy minivan was smashed by a stolen Caltrans tri-pod Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said the tripod, which belongs to a Caltrans survey team, was stolen from the corner of Neasham Circle and Front Street in Sacramento around 10:34 a.m. Five minutes later, the tripod was deliberately thrown from 2nd Street, west of Interstate 5, and went through the windshield of the passenger van traveling south on the interstate.

The driver of the van, Tim Page, tells KCRA-TV that he was on Interstate 5 Thursday morning when the yellow-and-red tripod smashed through the glass. He says it went through his passenger’s lung and popped out.

The event caused a medical emergency for the vehicle occupants, and CHP said they were transported to UC Davis for evaluation. There is no word on their condition.

Officers identified the suspect as a white male adult who was wearing dark clothing. At approximately 1:20 p.m., Sergeant Robinson reportedly observed a suspect matching that description on Front Street, where the initial theft occurred.

After a short foot pursuit and struggle, the suspect, a 32-year-old transient, was detained. He was taken to the South Sacramento CHP area office for questioning. Investigators said more follow-up investigation is needed for the incident.

The suspect was later booked into the Sacramento County Jail for an active warrant and resisting a police officer.

Officers are investigating this incident as attempted murder.