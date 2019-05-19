SEE IT: SUV crashes into parked cars in Manhattan

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan— Authorities are investigating a crash that left a car pinned beneath a vehicle on the Upper East Side, police said Sunday.

Police responded to 1204 Madison Ave. shortly before 2:50 p.m. for a call of a multi-vehicle accident.

They arrived to find three cars with heavy damage, with one car pinned beneath another.

Dozens of onlookers could be seen in a citizen video surrounding the bazaar scene.

A preliminary investigation determined that an elderly man lost control of his vehicle, and crashed into two cars near a storefronts and busy sidewalk.

Both cars were unoccupied at the time of the crash, police said.

The driver refused medical attention, according to police.

No other injuries were reported.

 

