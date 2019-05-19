Multiple people injured after driver crashes into trolley bus carrying wedding party: Suffolk PD

EAST ISLIP, Long Island— Several people were hospitalized after a driver ran through a stop sign, and crashed into a trolley bus carrying a wedding party in East Islip, police said Sunday.

Suffolk County Police responded to the crash around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Hardwood Avenue and Union Boulevard.

Police said a woman was driving an Alfa Romeo northbound on Harwood Avenue when the allegedly ran a stop sign at the intersection with Union Boulevard and collided with a trolley bus.

The female driver then struck a pole, causing wires to fall, police said.

The trolley bus was en route to a wedding, carrying 11 passengers, Suffolk County Police said.

Five passengers from the bus were taken to a hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of minor injuries.

The female driver of the Alfa Romeo was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver was issued a summons for passing the stop sign.

 

