Man opens fire on group in front of Yonkers liquor store, strikes victim in chest and arm

YONKERS, NY — A 24-year-old man was seriously injured when a gunman opened fire in front of a liquor store on Saturday night, police said.

The victim was in front of a liquor store on Warburton Avenue with a group of people when a man walked up, pulled out a handgun and fired several times, Yonkers officials said. The victim was hit in the chest and arm. He is currently at a local trauma center.

The gunman fled on foot, police said. The Yonkers Police Department is working to identify him.

Police believe the victim and the shooter knew each other. There is surveillance video of the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Yonkers Police Detective Division at (914) 377-7724 – all calls will remain confidential. 100% anonymous tips can be sent by texting the key word YPD plus the tip to 847411. Anonymous tips can also be sent to us directly through the Yonkers PD Tips app which can be downloaded for free to any Apple or Android device. ###