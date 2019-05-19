Knife-wielding man wearing ski mask enters NYPD precinct: police

Mott Haven, the Bronx— A man is in custody tonight after he entered an NYPD precinct brandishing two knives, police said Sunday.

Monti White, 26,  entered the 40 precinct on Alexander Avenue around 10:09 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

Chilling surveillance video shows the moment White  walked inside the precinct through the front door with a black ski mask over his head, holding two knives in one hand and a green bag in his other hand, police said.

White reached over a gated door and unhooked the latch before walking inside the lobby area of the building, the video showed.

Police officers ordered the suspect to drop his  weapons, to which he complied, police said.

He was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

White faces several charges, including menacing a police officer, obstruction of governmental administration, criminal possession of a weapon and harassment violation.

 

 

