Body found in East River off of Brooklyn

DUMBO, Brooklyn — A body was found in the East River off of Brooklyn on Sunday morning , police said.

Officers found the man’s body floating in the water near Adams Street and John Street just before 8:20 a.m., officials said. He’s believed to be in his 30s.

Police have not yet identified the man.

There are no obvious signs of trauma.

