Woman, about 80 years old, fatally struck by taxi in SoHo: police

SOHO — Police say a woman was fatally struck by a taxi as she was crossing a street in in lower Manhattan Saturday afternoon.

The victim, who police described as approximately 80 years old, was hit by a yellow cab while crossing Broome Street in SoHo at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Police said the taxi struck the woman as the driver was making a left turn onto Broome from Centre Street. The driver was taken into custody. Charges against him are pending.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.