Woman, about 80 years old, fatally struck by taxi in SoHo: police

Posted 8:04 PM, May 18, 2019, by

SOHO — Police say a woman was fatally struck by a taxi as she was crossing a street in in lower Manhattan Saturday afternoon.

The victim, who police described as approximately 80 years old, was hit by a yellow cab while crossing Broome Street in SoHo at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Police said the taxi struck the woman as the driver was making a left turn onto Broome from Centre Street. The driver was taken into custody. Charges against him are pending.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.