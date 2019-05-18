Teen, 15, fatally shot in Harlem: police

HARLEM, Manhattan — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed at a Harlem NYCHA building Friday night.

Police responded to a person shot in the vicinity of the St Nicholas Housing Development near West 131 Street in Harlem around 9:35 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found Jeremiah Draper unconscious and unresponsive in the rear of the building, with a gunshot wound to the head, according to authorities.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and investigation remains ongoing.