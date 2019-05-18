Stun gun used to subdue man who shoved loaded gun into officer’s chest: police

NEW YORK — Police say an officer used a stun gun to subdue a man who had shoved a loaded gun into another officer’s chest during a confrontation on New York’s Lower East Side.

The New York Police Department says Saturday’s arrest of 28-year-old Amado Zubidi came three weeks after the Dodge Caravan Zubidi was driving was involved in a road rage shooting near the George Washington Bridge.

Police say officers spotted the vehicle Saturday morning and were trying to arrest Zubidi when he drew a loaded revolver and thrust it into the chest of one of the officers. They say another officer used a Taser to subdue Zubidi.

Zubidi was arrested on charges including attempted murder of a police officer. It’s not clear if he has an attorney to speak for him.

