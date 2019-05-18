Pepper spray used in fight between correction officers in Manhattan court locker room: source

MANHATTAN — Two female corrections officers had a physical altercation in a locker room at the New York County Criminal Court Thursday afternoon, according to an incident report obtained by PIX11’s Dan Mannarino.

According to the report filed by the Department of Corrections, the first officer, identified as Officer Stokes, entered a locker room at the Manhattan Criminal Court at 100 Centre St. around 12:45 p.m. Thursday and a verbal altercation ensued with a second officer, identified as Officer Singleton. The fight soon turned physical.

The officers exchanged punches before being separated by a third officer, but then Officer Singleton took out and used her pepper spray, causing the fight to start up again. Eventually, the third officer was able to separate them again and end the fight, according to the report.

Both Officer Stokes and Officer Singleton were taken to hospital for injuries, according to a source.