NJ chlorine plant fire under control; road and bridge closures remain

KEARNY, N.J. — Authorities say a fire at a chemical plant in New Jersey has been brought under control, but road and bridge closures remained in effect and local residents were urged to remain indoors because of potential danger from fumes.

Kearny fire officials said the blaze at the Alden Leads chlorine plant in Hudson County was reported Friday night and burned into Saturday. No injuries were immediately reported.

The blaze prompted closure of the Pulaski Skyway, a bridge-causeway between Newark and Jersey City, and emergency responders helped motorists stranded on the bridge. Local roads around the plant were also closed.

The plant makes chlorine tablets that are used in swimming pools.

As of 9 a.m., there was fire department activity on Pulaski Skyway in both directions between US 1&9 Truck Route/Raymond Blvd and Tonnelle Circle. All lanes closed and detoured, the New Jersey Department of Transportation retweeted from the Pulaski Skyway rehab account.

Gov. Phil Murphy said some roads remain closed, and air quality will continue to be monitored.

Briefed through the night and again this morning on the fire at the Alden Leeds chlorine plant in Kearny. Grateful to our first responders. No injuries to report and some roads remain closed. Smoke and odors have minimized, but we’ll continue to monitor air quality. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 18, 2019

The three-alarm fire occurred at the Alden Leeds Inc. plant in Kearny, just minutes away from Newark. Some rivers were said to be overcome by fumes, according to authorities. The Office of Emergency Management in nearby Bayonne instructed residents to close their windows due to smoke.

Fire sources told PIX11 there were multiple explosions inside the building. A source told PIX11 that odors were strong in surrounding neighborhoods, and that lots of calls were coming in about the fumes.

Kearny is about 15 miles outside New York City. New York's Office of Emergency Management also warned residents about the smoke.

As of 6:45 a.m. Saturday, the Department of Environmental Protection advised that air quality levels are well within an acceptable range for the area.