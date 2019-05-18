Man slashed, shots fired during argument at baseball game in Queens: police

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — Shots were fired and a man was slashed during a baseball game at a Long Island City playground Friday afternoon, police said.

A 23-year-old man was watching a baseball game within the playground area in the vicinity of 28th Street and 37th Avenue in Long Island City around 5:30 p.m. when he got into a verbal argument with six unidentified people, police said.

One of them displayed a box cutter and slashed the victim in the face, injuring his right eye, while a second displayed a firearm and began shooting into the playground before fleeing, according to police.

No other injuries were reported, cops said.

Two of the people involved in the incident were seen on surveillance on the corner of 37th Avenue and 30th Street, about two blocks away.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Queens for his injuries.

